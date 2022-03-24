news, local-news,

A veteran wildlife carer has turned to politics for better flood, bushfire responses and action on climate change The Animal Justice Party has announced Greg Keightley as their candidate for the seat of Macquarie for the forthcoming federal election. "I will be campaigning against further development on the Hawkesbury floodplain and to get firm commitments on climate change including addressing the effects we are already experiencing, such as floods and bushfires that devastate the lives of people and animals," Mr Keightley said. "I will be seeking increased federal funding for local emergency services, and improved flood mitigation measures and responses from the government. "We need greater response to bushfires and a national fleet of fire-fighting aircraft is needed for suppression, but with an increase in natural disasters now upon us, we need to urgently address the effects of climate change." For over 20 years Mr Keightley has worked in wildlife care and rescue as well as conservation issues across the Sydney Basin. "Over that time, I became aware first-hand of the impact of over-development on native animal habitat and populations. We mismanage our natural environment at every level, prioritising profit over protection. I saw a need to help protect biodiversity, by advocating to conserve and restore our natural environment. "It is crucial to retain healthy habitats for people, animals, and the planet we all share." He emphasised that the fate of people and animals is inseparable and that he will be campaigning for decisive action on the climate emergency to reduce the impact on biodiversity and native animals. Mr Keightley said he will be working to protect the unique qualities of the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury from over-development and fight for stronger protections for our magnificent World Heritage Area, particularly opposing any raising of the Warragamba Dam wall. The Animal Justice Party's core values lie in protecting animals, people and planet. Mr Keightley will be campaigning to finally ban the cruel live export industry, an industry the majority of Australians do not support. He will also work for increased protections for all animals: companion animals, wildlife and farmed animals, in particular advocating for an end to the suffering of animals in factory farms. Regarding Australia's wildlife, Mr Keightley said: "Governments have to act now, koalas urgently need long-awaited recovery plans, not a pre-election cash splash. Meanwhile, our kangaroos are victims of the largest land-based slaughter of wildlife in the world." This grim reality drove Greg to purchase a large property on the western escarpment of the Greater Blue Mountains area where he maintains a kangaroo sanctuary and rehabilitation centre. "I have for years been trying to give animals a voice in one way or another. Now I am hoping to give them a political voice," Mr Keightley said.

Greg Keightley is Animal Justice candidate in Macquarie