A rezoning application by the Blue Mountains Brethren community to expand with a second church in Wentworth Falls, only a few kilometres from their first one, has been knocked back by council. In a Blue Mountains City Council meeting in February the rezoning application at 263 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls (Place of Public Worship) was unanimously rejected by all Blue Mountains councillors (with the exception of Cr Kevin Schreiber who was absent). The matter was initially deferred by council in September 2021 so the new council could be briefed. Cr Romola Hollywood said during that period "a number of community members reached out to express concern about the proposed changes to the LEP [Local Environment Plan 2015] after the story appeared in the Gazette". The LEP is a document which was created with significant community input. The plans had hinged on being allowed to alter the LEP - to amend the current permit use at the 1970s brick home, purchased by the church in 2018. Cr Hollywood said she was concerned it could set a precedent. "I moved the motion not to proceed. It's vital we maintain the integrity and principles of our LEP," Cr Hollywood said. Council noted advice from the Local Planning Panel stating it was inconsistent with permitted uses for the E4 - Environmental Living zone. Council had concerns about closeness to natural water courses flowing into bush and World Heritage National Park, adverse impacts of stormwater, slope constraints and that the land is bushfire prone. It also noted the importance of protecting native flora and fauna. The proposal for 11 car parking spaces would "dramatically increase the hard surfaces having adverse impact on natural absorption of rainfall and attendant stormwater management issues", the council report said. Cr Hollywood said increased hard surfaces could "adversely affect the sensitive ecological communities below it". Numerous residents expressed concerns about "speeding traffic, width of the road, sightlines, limited parking on verges [that] were already known to council prior to this planning proposal". Wentworth Falls resident Richard Madigan was pleased Cr Hollywood pushed for the project not to go ahead and that the other councillors supported it. "Clearly, our councillors are serious about their responsibilities ...There are properties in other zones where the proposed use is acceptable," he said. "This may not be over yet - as the applicant can now go direct to the State - so we all need to remain concerned and vigilant. Bottom line is, there should never be any change made to an LEP unless it benefits the wider community and has overall community support. In this case it is a rezoning application that, if successful, would benefit just a very small, non-inclusive religious group." There is a current Brethren Christian community church operating at 4 West Street. The church has been operating in the area since 1898. A third property - the former Wentworth Falls Bowling Club - has also been bought by a member of the church, but will form a separate development application before council. The Leura Gospel Trust submitted a 240 page document with their application. Trust spokesman Nelson Clark told the Gazette last year they had been liaising with council staff for three years on the proposal and were also talking to staff about possible plans for the former bowling club. Documents submitted covered traffic, bushfires and parking concerns. The church said the facility would be limited to twice weekly services for 40 churchgoers who lived close by. Windows would be closed during the service to limit noise and there would be no band. The applicant can appeal via a State Government process. The Trust has been approached for further comment.

