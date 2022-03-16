Save Mountains basketball for future generations

news, local-news, basketball

Blue Mountains Basketball Association (BMBA) has a long history of promoting basketball in the Upper Mountains - more accurately many families have given support to maintaining the Association with their time, effort and service as board members. But it needs immediate help. At the moment, there are only three board members. If they can't get a quorumby March 31, BMBA will have to be disbanded, as it will not have met the basic requirements of the NSW Department of Fair Trading as an association. On Wednesday March 23 at 6:30pm in The Brasserie/Katoomba RSL, a social meal followed by an AGM will attempt to continue that tradition - to discuss if it is viable to restart competitions and determine who can contribute to doing so. Paul Mitchell, one of the three board members, has attended the youth competition for over five years, watching his daughter play. "It was great to see numerous families turning out to attend every Friday night, with the courts filled with lively games from under 12s to under 18s. "Junior division was also being played on Saturday mornings, men's competition on Tuesday evenings and women's competition on Wednesday evenings. "The fact that so many people have healthy exercise playing team-sport and the enjoyment of hanging out with their friends was terrific to see. My own daughter benefitted greatly in the areas of health, skill-development and the many friends gained through the sport." Help save Mountains basketball. To attend the AGM and participate in discussing and voting on items raised, you need to be a financial member of the association (no fee will be charged). Please contact the club by email to arrange a committee membership form to be emailed to you - bluemountainsbasketball@gmail.com. Additionally, so that we can prepare in advance and know if a quorum will be reached for the AGM, please also email bluemountainsbasketball@gmail.com to let us know that you are attending. The board will then be in touch with more details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/bb20abbd-1c64-4fdd-8bba-19f4fc9579d4.png/r2_82_1021_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Basketball association needs help to stay alive