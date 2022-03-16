Exciting double bill at Lawson Mechanics Institute

whats-on, things-to-do, ann palumbo, king kurly, lawson, blue mountains

As part of the Great Southern Nights initiative, the Lawson Mechanics Institute will open its doors with a double bill on Saturday, April 2. Ann Palumbo teams up with friends Jane Andino (piano) and Inge Courtney-Haentjes (violin) as Tres Amigas. Other invited guests include singer Ben Palumbo aka Ben Noir (The Voice Australia, Britain's Got Talent, Moulin Rouge) and aspiring young local singer Belle Hirst who hails from an impressive musical pedigree. Drumming sensation Cameron Reid will also join the line-up. Ann Palumbo and Friends will bring the audience a selection of original material about her musings of current and past, life situations and observations about the world at large. Making up the second part of the double bill is King Curly, an invention of local singer/songwriter Steve Appel. King Curly has toured by invitation with acts as diverse as k.d Lang, Paul Kelly and The Cat Empire throughout Australia, Europe and the US. After a long absence from the stage, building alternative-design mud houses in the Blue Mountains, Steve Appel has re-emerged to showcase a new album. A group of songs aptly named Songs, many written with his long-time friend and lyricist Daniel Creighton and recorded alongside musicians Steve Grieve (guitar) and Johnny Graffham (pedal steel). Music journalist Michael Dwyer described King Curly as: "Tiny Tim meets the gritty story telling of Lou Reed in songs that bring to life avenging zombies, ukulele bumblebees, possessed pianos and a certain air of quiet, smalltown romance, against an impossibly beautiful backdrop of chook-shed instrumentation". While the two acts come from different musical backgrounds, the double-bill will showcase spellbinding music and exquisite storytelling live on stage. Food and drink are available from 6pm. Concert starts at 8pm. For bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/BXONS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/a9dc19f4-b5cd-47f2-8f22-e3318b9ef637.jpg/r0_528_2592_1992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Exciting double bill at Lawson Mechanics Institute