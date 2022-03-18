Ideas for future of golf course

news, local-news,

A wildlife sanctuary, sustainable housing site, caravan park, free camping ground, a farm, arboretum, renewable energy park, botanic gardens or community gardens - these are just some of the ideas put forward for the future of the old Katoomba golf course and club. Council is seeking feedback from the community about what to do at the old clubhouse and the 30 hectares of land that surrounds it. Council bought the clubhouse in September 2020 and is now working with a number of universities as well as the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute to work together on planetary health initiatives. The upstairs of the building has been rented out to National Parks, which helps pay for the upkeep of both the clubhouse and the old course, which is also council-owned. An online survey allows respondents to highlight what they believe should be the top three priorities for the site. Options include a research centre, education rea, space for community groups, environmental restoration or for cultural learning programs with local Dharug and Gundungurra people. The survey and suggestions website is open until April 14 at https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/katoomba-golfcourse-precinct-plan.

