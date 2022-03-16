news, local-news,

A proposal for a boarding house in Springwood is heading to the Land and Environment Court, despite being rejected twice. The original plan for a $2 million, four-level, 14-room boarding house at the Homedale Street end of Springwood Avenue was knocked back in 2019 after residents complained about traffic, parking and road safety and speed issues. The local planning panel which rejected the development application agreed that there would be traffic and parking concerns and also found it was out of character for the area. Subsequently a plan for a manor house fronting Springwood Avenue, with four two-bedroom dwellings over two storeys, was approved. In 2021, a further DA for the site was lodged, this time for an additional three-storey building behind the (yet to be built) manor house. It would be a boarding house with seven units. Council received 32 submissions from the public, raising concerns including over its bulk and scale, design, traffic and parking issues. A planning panel again knocked back the DA. The owners have now appealed to the Land and Environment Court. A council spokeswoman said council would continue to oppose the development, citing the same concerns - that it was an over-development of the site, visually overbearing, not enough parking, unsympathetic design, privacy impacts on neighbours, not enough space between it and the manor house and no landscaping to give shade to the boarding house rooms. The case is listed in the Land and Environment Court on March 21.

