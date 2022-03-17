news, local-news, blaxland tip, injury, safework, blue mountains, council worker

A council worker who was seriously injured at the Blaxland tip on March 16 has undergone surgery and is in an induced coma. Council revealed the man's condition this evening [March 17] and said the 61-year-old waste worker was injured while attempting to unload a hook lift truck. Police and SafeWork NSW have now cleared the Blaxland facility to reopen. Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "I'm asking for the community's patience. The incident we had at the Blaxland facility on Wednesday (16 March) is extremely serious. "While flood damage has had a significant impact on our community in the past week or so, it has also impacted the facility and the council staff are under pressure after this terrible incident. "Given what's happened, we do not want to put more pressure on them and we need our community to be understanding. There will be delays in waste services, and for those who need to visit the Blaxland Waste Management Facility, in the coming days." "Our staff have obviously been affected by this terrible incident and our thoughts are with them. To the Staff who were the first to assist their injured colleague, we extend our thanks. "The entire waste team, the council workforce, management and councillors are all distressed. Our thoughts go out to the worker and his family." Council said waste services have been temporarily affected following the incident. Red bin collections and the booked waste service are delayed. Those who normally get red bins collected on Thursdays, will get their bins collected on Friday (March 18) and those who get red bins collected on Fridays, will be collected on Saturday (March 19). Please leave your red bins out until they are collected. Booked waste services that are also due to be collected, will also be picked up as soon as possible. Green and yellow bins are still being collected, as normal. Blaxland Waste Management Facility will reopen on Friday March 18. Due to the conditions, the capacity of Blaxland facility has been impacted. Only four vehicles will be allowed to enter the small vehicle area at any one time. (Residents cannot enter the top platform currently). The top platform will only be available to four trucks at the one time. Katoomba Waste Management Facility remains temporarily closed. Given it is a transfer facility, council is unable to effectively transfer material from this site to Blaxland (which currently has reduced capacity). The Katoomba facility will reopen as soon as possible and the community will be informed. EARLIER A council worker was seriously injured at Blaxland tip this afternoon [Wednesday, March 16]. Details relating to the incident are still being determined, but paramedics were immediately called and the employee was treated for a head wound and taken to Westmead Hospital, a council spokesperson said. The employee's family has been notified. Blue Mountains Police were called to the Attunga Road facility shortly before 2pm after the man was injured during the unloading of a truck. "The 63-year-old man suffered a serious injury and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was transferred to the Careflight Helicopter, which had landed in the grounds of a school nearby," Blue Mountains Police Area Command posted on their Facebook page. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "My first thoughts are with the council worker and his family. Council will provide the worker and his family with all the support they require. "We need to understand the facts around what has occurred at the facility this afternoon. I have asked for the councillors to be briefed as the matter is investigated." Council's CEO and Director of Cultural and Community Services are at the facility with HR and Work Health and Safety staff to support council employees. A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said on Thursday: "SafeWork NSW is responding to an incident in Blaxland yesterday. No further comment is available at this time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/3bab882e-48f5-46f3-ae77-bad527f9e68c.jpg/r0_307_5995_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Council worker in induced coma after injury at Blaxland tip