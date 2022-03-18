news, local-news, news, council, citizen of the year

Nominations are open for the Blue Mountains Citizen of the Year Awards, with Blue Mountains City Council hoping for a surge of entries acknowledging those who have served the community amid the challenges of the past year. "2021 was a challenging year for everyone; floods and pandemic tested the resilience of us all," said mayor Mark Greenhill. "They continue to test us. "But these challenges have also brought out the best qualities in our residents; bravery, compassion, kindness and strength. These Awards are your opportunity to thank someone who supported our community through these tough times." The Citizen of the Year Awards seek to celebrate and reward local residents who have contributed to the community and spirit of the Blue Mountains. "There are generous, dedicated and innovative people here in the Blue Mountains making a difference each and every day," said Cr Greenhill. "We know this because we see and benefit from their deeds. We are asking the community to spare ten minutes to fill in a nomination form so we can give those exceptional people the recognition they deserve." The five categories for nominations are: Past recipients of the Awards have come from fields such as education, emergency services, community development, safety, cultural events, welfare, sport and business. The closing date for nominations is Sunday, May 1. To nomination visit yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/citizenawards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/585bddba-5b14-4e6e-9e5a-3a6c488d5abb.JPG/r0_150_5906_3487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Citizen of the Year nominations open