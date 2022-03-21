whats-on,

Canadian sensation Gordie Tentrees has included the Blue Mountains on his 'Mean Old World' Australian tour and will be performing as part of the Fusion Boutique Presents 'Beats & ballads @ Bootlegger' showcase sessions on Friday, March 25 upstairs from 9pm. The show is free. It will be Fusion Boutique's first international act to present in the Mountains again in 24 months. It will be Tentrees' fourth tour of Australia in seven years. He will be performing in an intimate format upstairs at the bar. It is a cosy format and people are advised to book tables quickly direct with Bootlegger to avoid disappointment. Tentrees, an authentic road poet, is travelling North America, Europe, UK/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. With eight records behind him, he's never repeating himself on stage. From headlining Celtic Connections (Glasgow) to the National Folk Festival (Canberra) his ability to hold an audience, weave melody and juggle the dark with the light is infectious. Armed with harmonica, bottleneck resonator, guitar and foot percussion, brotherly harmonies and masterful storytelling, this one-man band has performed 2,500 concerts in 11 countries. His work and music have been influenced by touring with friends Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier, James Cotton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Steve Poltz and Kelly Joe Phelps. His eighth record, Mean Old World, was released in September 2021. Tentrees is just getting started. The Bootlegger Bar is at 92 Bathurst Rd, Katoomba. The venue is two levels but the free live music upstairs is restricted to attendee numbers present at the time to adhere to the social distancing requirements. Dinner tables will need to be pre-booked online through www.bootleggerbar.com.au For inquiries call 4782 6368 or email info@bootleggerbar.com.au. When booking a table, note in the special request box that you are there for the live music.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/2c225b21-0494-4bd2-ac30-f4f505cc294c.jpg/r0_240_1600_1144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mean Old World of Gordon Tentrees