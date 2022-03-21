news, local-news, Scenic World, tourism, Light Up the Night

Scenic World is launching its luminous extravaganza, Light Up the Night, from April 8-30, involving 50,000 lights bringing the famous Katoomba attraction to life. Scenic World will be open in the evenings for the first time, and will offer installations and sculptures, a light maze, carnival rides, and a silent nightclub dance floor, with music mixed by Hermitude. The Bite Up The Night pop-up stall will serve food, while the Skyway Cable Car becomes the Disco Skyway, a miniature night club that will run back and forth 270 metres above the canopy below. The Disco Skyway will deliver you to the Katoomba Night-Lit Walk, operated by Blue Mountains City Council. The 1.3km illuminated circuit connects to lookouts to view the Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls, Orphan Rock and part of the Jamison Valley escarpment. "We have a fantastic mix of entertainment on offer, combined with the natural awe and beauty of the World Heritage-listed National Park," said Scenic World managing director Anthea Hammon. "We encourage people to book in early for Light Up The Night, stay a night or two in the Blue Mountains, and enjoy all the region has to offer." Light Up The Night is part of Blue Mountains Tourism's Equinox - Autumn Celebration of the Senses, which features fine food, beverages, art, nature and fun over four consecutive weekends (March 28 - April 10). Children under three are free and Dine and Discover passes are applicable. For more information or to book, go to: www.scenicworld.com.au/light-up-the-night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/a90bbc2e-c763-4d49-88a8-e760e578612c.jpg/r120_0_3003_1629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Scenic World's Light Up The Night to dazzle visitors in April