community, world's greatest shave, blue mountains, rowan martin, cancer

When Rowan Martin's dad Charlie died of cancer in 2003, family friend Robyn Wright was by his side as the three-year-old painted the Faulconbridge resident's coffin with sea shells. Ms Wright was by Rowan's side again earlier this month when the now 22-year-old shaved his head as part of the World's Greatest Shave fundraiser for leukaemia. "She actually cancelled a holiday to help out, it was so special," said Mr Martin of having Ms Wright shave his head at Springwood Aquatic Centre. Her involvement epitomised the community spirit of the Blue Mountains, said Mr Martin, who has worked at the aquatic centre for seven years. He was surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and regular patrons at the centre for the shave on March 18 "The support was incredible... It was a bit emotional actually. It was amazing," he said. Mr Martin was featured in the Blue Mountains Gazette with his dad in 2003 when the well-known Faulconbridge resident held a fundraiser during Leukaemia Awareness Week. "In that original article my dad said how unique the Blue Mountains community is and how lucky we are in the Blue Mountains. Those words were replaying in my head when I was getting my head shaved," he said. While he was only three when his dad died, Mr Martin said he is lucky to still have memories of him. "I do remember the last time I saw my dad, he was in hospital smiling to see me. I was too small at the time to understand but now I'm an adult I can't imagine the strength it would take to smile in such an impossible situation. I remind myself of that strength often and it's a personal goal of mine to live up to that every day," he said. People can still donate to the Leukaemia Foundation via Mr Martin's fundraising page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/a53e30bf-13fb-49d3-9598-09ddcc788189.jpeg/r0_288_1080_898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rowan Martin pays tribute to his dad with World's Greatest Shave at Springwood Aquatic Centre