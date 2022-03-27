community,

Blackheath's community market has undergone a change in both name and location - but it will still be community-oriented. The Rhodo Community Market, as it is now called, will be held on the first Sunday of every month at Phillips Hall on the highway. The first market will be Sunday, April 3, from 8.30am-1pm. Rhododendron Festival committee president, Elizabeth Giddey, said the market and the festival were a perfect fit. "It's part of our basic focus, which is to involve local people," she said. "The market started at the school hall. It was about people bringing their produce and sharing it around and it grew from that." Co-founder of the original market, Lis Bastian (with Bodhi Robinson and Helen Deane among others), said it was started in 2006 and ran for 14 years until COVID closed it down. The festival was approached and agreed to take it over as an exercise in supporting small, local enterprises, to provide opportunities for community engagement throughout the year and to raise funds for local projects. "We're really excited about it," said Ms Giddey, "both the market and having a festival this year. Plans are well underway." Any queries about the market or the festival, email blackheathrhodofestival@gmail.com. Murray Reid will continue to manage the market. An inveterate collector of everything, his stall will include bric-a-brac, children's books, ceramics, glassware... On a given occasion it might include almost anything.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/58e7c852-d7de-4258-9478-edf15af29e65.jpg/r0_223_1901_1297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg