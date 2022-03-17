news, local-news,

Blue Mountains City Council raised the Tibetan flag last week with the local Tibetan community and supporters for the 63rd anniversary of Tibet's National Uprising Day on March 10. The uprising in 1959 against Chinese Occupation of the Himalayan nation resulted in thousands of Tibetans being killed and incarcerated by the Chinese government and the spiritual leader of Tibet, HH Dalai Lama, fleeing to Dharamsala in India where he still lives. The National Day has been commemorated annually by Blue Mountains Council with over 70 local Tibetans since 2019. The flag flies for a week. Local community organiser Samzin Kalsang thanked the council and councillors for their ongoing support. She told the gathering outside the Council Chambers that the recent news of the death by self-immolation of well-known Tibetan singer Tsewang Nordu "has broken our hearts. There are 168 Tibetans who have died by self-immolation to protest the Chinese Government's continued occupation of Tibet." Samzin added: "We want international communities to support Tibet because the issue of Tibet is not just for Tibetans but it is for the whole world... When China has the full controls of Tibet and its natural resources, its neighbouring countries suffer and people of the world will suffer with huge expansion of Chinese power." Samzin ended her speech by saying: "We believe that soon Tibet will be free and under the grace of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Tibet will be the zone of peace again and the world will be more at peace and harmony." Deputy mayor Romola Hollywood said: " I pay tribute to the Tibetans who are making their home in the Blue Mountains. We are indeed lucky to be able to welcome Tibetans to our community and learn about their culture and ongoing campaign to Free Tibet." Former Greens councillor Kerry Brown told the gathered Tibetans: "The colour and compassion of Tibetan culture that you share with us has enriched us. It has made our own culture kinder and deeper. You are free here in Mountains but your homeland is not. Free Tibet." Tibetan flags have also been raised on the Leura Village Association flagpoles at the top of Leura Mall.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/737517c1-546f-45fb-a9e3-acebba734a7b.jpeg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tibetans mark National Uprising Day