news, local-news,

The campaign for a new hospital for the Mountains has stepped up, with the launch of a "GoFundme" page, to raise funds for campaign materials. Katoomba Chamber president Mark Jarvis said that funds were needed to ensure that the community campaign was sustainable. "Modern campaigning costs money. The chamber and all the groups involved in this campaign are determined to see this through until there is ideally bipartisan consensus and commitment that a new hospital will be funded and built. "We are calling on local businesses, community organisations and individuals to consider contributing to the campaign so we can maximise the pressure we can exert on the decision-makers" "Money raised will fund banners for the highway, the printing of posters, paid advertising to promote our cause and other campaign materials." The fundraising initiative comes at the same time as new posters are being distributed around the mountains to promote the campaign. Katoomba Chamber members have been asked this week to place a poster in their shopfront window. "The posters are downloadable from the campaign Facebook page and can be printed off at home," Mark Jarvis said. "Particularly if you work in the Mountains, please consider printing off an A4 poster and displaying it prominently in your workplace. "I am hoping that the shops in Katoomba will get on board and help us demonstrate visually the fact that the Mountains needs and deserves a new hospital." The fundraising page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/new-blue-mountains-hospital?qid=f56fe7ad0d1b063f35044be9b1610b84.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/bc688318-fdb5-44a0-9807-bf77f8ac7108.JPG/r9_207_3864_2385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

GoFundMe for new hospital campaign