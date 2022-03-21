whats-on,

Blue Mountains locals, Julie McGregor and Christopher Truswell, team up to play Maggie and Arthur Beare in a stage adaption of the hit comedy series Mother and Son at the Blue Mountains Theatre on March 27. The former Hey Dad stars hit the stage in Springwood at the tail end of a six-week Australian tour. It's been over 25 years since the two actors worked together with Julie and Christopher playing loopy secretary Betty and hungry neighbour Nudge in the very successful long-running sitcom. "We are so happy to be working together after such a long time and enjoying every minute doing something so similar genre-wise and great to be treading the boards locally at such a fantastic venue in the mountains," Truswell said. The stage production of Mother and Son is written by Geoffrey Atherden, the original writer and creator of the highly-successful television series, starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald. Topical, hilarious and sometimes touching, this play looks at the funny side of growing old, the loss of memory and independence and how families cope with the obstacles that are thrown their way. Mother and Son is produced by Jally Entertainment. One performance only on Sunday March 27 at 3pm. Bookings www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4723 5050 .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/449f8cc2-cce8-41b7-abcc-ad6226dc1100.jpeg/r0_908_2480_2309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Classic comedy now on stage