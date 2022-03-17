Lithgow show starts Friday
Local News
Lithgow's Tony Luchetti Showground is set to buzz on March 18 and 19 for the annual Lithgow Show. The show society committee have been working tirelessly to bring Lithgow its best show yet with plenty to see and do.
Secretary Vanetta Renshaw encouraged people to come along.
Guide to the show
Friday, March 18
- Show gates open at 2pm til 10pm.
- 5pm: Farmers Challenge
- 6pm: Aussie FMX Free Style Motocross.
- 6.30pm: Harrington's Circus Show Mini Big Top
- 7pm: RFS Challenge
- 8pm: Wheel of Steel Spectacular
Saturday, March 19
- Show gates open at 10am til 10pm.
- All day: Vehicle and machines display, carriage rides, troop light horse display and Lithgow Living History roving. WOW Reptile Show Educational and Meet and Greet roving dinosaurs.
- 1.30pm: Local Entertainment Flint McClelland Pavilion
- 2pm: Harrington's Circus Show Mini Big Top
- 3pm: Machines Parade
- 4pm: Aussie FMX Free Style Motorcross
- 4.30pm: Harrington's Circus Show Mini Big Top
- 5pm: Aussie FMX Free Style Motorcross.
- 6pm: Harrington's Circus Show Mini Big Top
- 6.30pm: Aussie FMX Free Style Motorcross.
- 7.30pm: Wheel of Steel Spectacular
- 8:30pm: Grand Finale with Fireworks
Prices, parking and weather:
Tap and Go available, still bring cash. Adult: $15, Child: $5, children under five are free, Pensioner: $10. Two day family pass: $50. You can park at JM Robson Aquatic Centre, along cricket grounds and near the Basketball stadium. The weekend is looking to have sunshine with a chance of showers so have those umbrellas on standby.