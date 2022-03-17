news, local-news,

Lithgow's Tony Luchetti Showground is set to buzz on March 18 and 19 for the annual Lithgow Show. The show society committee have been working tirelessly to bring Lithgow its best show yet with plenty to see and do. Secretary Vanetta Renshaw encouraged people to come along. Prices, parking and weather: Tap and Go available, still bring cash. Adult: $15, Child: $5, children under five are free, Pensioner: $10. Two day family pass: $50. You can park at JM Robson Aquatic Centre, along cricket grounds and near the Basketball stadium. The weekend is looking to have sunshine with a chance of showers so have those umbrellas on standby.

Lithgow show starts Friday