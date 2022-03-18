Katoomba man charged over alleged grooming offence

news, local-news, katoomba

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigators are reminding parents to be aware of the dangers of online predators, after a Katoomba man was charged with alleged online grooming offences this week. He appeared in court today and is the fifth person to be charged across NSW for alleged online grooming offences in just over a week. The 56-year-old man was arrested at a Katoomba address on Thursday [March 17] by investigators attached to the Child Exploitation Internet Unit. Police said in February 2022, detectives began speaking online with a man from the Mountains. It's alleged he believed he was speaking to a girl under 16 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her. He was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material. He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today [March 18]. From Wednesday March 9, the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) also executed a number of search warrants in the state's Central West and Southern Tablelands as part of investigations into online child exploitation. Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly, said in each instance police will allege in court the men believed they were talking to a child or parent of a child, and expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with the child. "The insidious nature of online predators is that they seek out children and adopt online behaviours typical of that age, such as the use of emojis, acronyms and slang as a way to groom their victims," Supt Powderly said. "In most cases what then follows is a request for explicit photos or attempts by the offender to meet up in person - an act which could have devastating consequences for a young child. "As a parent or carer, you should explain to your child that people online may not always be who they claim to be and remain approachable and understanding in the event something makes the child uncomfortable online," he added.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/79893ddf-1e39-4126-9d94-f711837bfebb.jpg/r14_218_4249_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Katoomba man charged over alleged grooming offence