Eight leaders in vocational service were recognised by Lower Blue Mountains Rotary at an impressive function at Emu Plains Sports Club on Tuesday night, March 8. Some 50 award winners, their families and friends joined Rotarians and partners for the annual event. Pride of Workmanship awards were presented to: Senior staff of the Blue Mountains Gazette, Damien Madigan (editor) and Brenda Cunningham-Lewis (senior journalist) were special guest speakers at the vocational evening and told of their daily experiences in maintaining a local newspaper as a valuable community resource. Rotary President Garry Smith surprised the couple when he presented them with Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to honour their long and distinguished service to the community. Each PHF requires the donor Rotary club to contribute $1000 to The Rotary Foundation to fund Rotary's ongoing humanitarian works around the world.

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary recognises vocational leaders