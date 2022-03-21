Lower Blue Mountains Rotary recognises vocational leaders
Eight leaders in vocational service were recognised by Lower Blue Mountains Rotary at an impressive function at Emu Plains Sports Club on Tuesday night, March 8.
Some 50 award winners, their families and friends joined Rotarians and partners for the annual event.
Pride of Workmanship awards were presented to:
- Jo Bromilow of Champ Enterprises Pty Ltd, Blaxland - an organisation specialising in business management and advice. Jo is also a devoted servant of the Lower Mountains with leadership roles in several community organisations including Blaxland Chamber of Commerce, Blaxland Bendigo Bank installation chairperson, forum for Western Sydney Airport and Treasurer Springwood Basketball Association.
- James Dick of Emu Car Care, Emu Plains, who provided a wonderful example of successful life change. He was a successful accountant at the end of last century before taking up a motor mechanic apprenticeship. In 1998, he was Apprentice of the Year before taking over Emu Car Care in 2002 and building a thriving business.
- The Little Black Ducks Ukulele Band - Enid Robinson, Andrew Armitstead, Denis Haberley and Bernie Paysden. Recognised by way of their desire to share the joy of music to appreciative audiences. The group provides wonderful music to many Rotary functions. Flood waters prevented their attendance at the function but Rotarian Jan Clark read a wonderful tribute and accepted the award on their behalf.
- Hayley Morgan, Assistant Manager at Con's Continental Deli, Glenbrook, was nominated for her outstanding leadership and contribution to the success of Con's Deli in Glenbrook. She was praised as an outstanding member of the team by way her happy spirit and considerate nature in training new employees. Hayley is an excellent example of a young person who has grown in confidence since assuming a senior role as assistant manager. Several fellow employees attended the function to applaud her success.
- Dominic Smith, Open Space and Recreation/Parks and Cemeteries Coordinator, honoured by way of outstanding service to Lower Blue Mountains Rotary in his vocational capacity with Blue Mountains City Council. He has provided invaluable advice and resources for several projects including development of Whitton and Glenbrook Parks. Dominic was also unable to attend the function due to council duties in Canberra but will be special guest at a imminent club meeting.
Senior staff of the Blue Mountains Gazette, Damien Madigan (editor) and Brenda Cunningham-Lewis (senior journalist) were special guest speakers at the vocational evening and told of their daily experiences in maintaining a local newspaper as a valuable community resource.
Rotary President Garry Smith surprised the couple when he presented them with Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to honour their long and distinguished service to the community.
Each PHF requires the donor Rotary club to contribute $1000 to The Rotary Foundation to fund Rotary's ongoing humanitarian works around the world.