After two years of constant let downs due to cancelled events and school closures, 15-year-old Meri Tinkler-Smith has dancing firmly on her mind. The Katoomba student will be given a chance to showcase her talents in front of a live audience after entering the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod. "I am ecstatic," she said simply about the event, one of her first live performances since the beginning of the pandemic Meri travels from Katoomba to Sydney each year to enter the eisteddfod and has competed in 15 dance events. "In 2014 I was training at Ballet Art Katoomba, under the direction of the incredible Kathleen Hamilton. I expressed an interest in performing for a live audience so I could hone my skills and develop confidence. Mum took me to Sydney to see one of the classical ballet finals at the Sydney Eisteddfod. "I remember sitting in the auditorium completely mesmerised and thinking 'I have to do this'. "For the first time in my life, the professionalism I witnessed was something I could see myself being part of. I continued my dance classes and for two years competed in local eisteddfods, finding my feet in the world of frantic backstage costume changes and sleepy car rides home, sometimes clutching trophies, other times empty handed. In 2017, I took my first steps on the Sydney Eisteddfod stage and never looked back." More than 35,000 participants are set to showcase their talents across seven categories on world-renowned Sydney stages, including the Sydney Opera House. With multiple categories on offer and more than $400,000 in prizes and scholarships, Sydney Eisteddfod is asking all young performers to 'have a go'. Last year Sydney Eisteddfod had the vast majority of its 300 events online. Meri said for her lockdowns and restrictions meant that training for extended periods in the dance studio was not an option. "I found this particularly challenging as 2020 was when I began training full-time, completing my academic studies via distance education. Even after the initial challenges of learning how to adapt to using a chair for a ballet barre and the garden as a gym, there was still the daunting reality that nobody knew how the situation would play out. When you have no real idea when you will be able to perform again and share your art form, it gets extremely difficult to endure the exhausting daily work required." Sydney Eisteddfod general manager, Annette Brown, said: "We know it's been a tough couple of years for performers. There are so many benefits to just taking part - you develop new skills, connect with other like-minded people, and become more well-rounded in the process. "We're invested in nurturing all aspiring artists from across the country and have exciting plans to open more venues." Artists between six and 35 years will have the chance to perform in front of a collective audience of more than 170,000 spectators in 300 performing arts events - dance, drama, music, piano, choir, instrumental and song. For Meri dancing is about freedom and accepting or honoring her limits. "I believe that human existence is an infinite and profoundly intricate dance, and to engage actively in the concept of dance is simply to be human." The 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Festival runs from May to September with in-person and online entry available. The deadline for entries has extended, go to https://sydneyeisteddfod.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/5b8103fd-6293-43a5-b23f-ffd5b24a4a45.jpeg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg