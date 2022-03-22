news, local-news, Springwood Scorchers, basketball, sport

The Springwood & Districts Basketball Association (SDBA) is in a unique position in 2022, being the only club from the Nepean district playing representative basketball at a senior level. The Scorchers Men's team is playing Waratah Senior League and have a great start to the season for home fans, playing the first four rounds at the Blaxland HS Sports Stadium. Coached by Adam Peterson, an accomplished player and now a seasoned coach, the 2022 Waratah Men's team brings a new generation of players to the Lower Blue Mountains. The team has already enjoyed success this year, winning the Grade A competition at the 2022 Canberra Classic. "The team had great success on their first hit-out as a new-look team," said Peterson. "Several new players have joined the team, bringing new skills and experience; however, it is the new energy and confidence that has had a major impact." The Scorchers will also field a Youth League Men's team, along with both Penrith and Hawkesbury. Teams from SDBA will also compete in the Spalding Waratah Junior League, which begins in April. SDBA's domestic competitions also continue to grow and 2021/22 has seen many new players participating in junior competitions, learn to play programs and development sessions. Association President Michael Urquhart attributes this growth to the strong vision and member-centric focus which has been implemented by the board and staff. "During 2021 key new members joined the board, broadening SDBA's expertise and renewing our focus on education, development and training for players, referees, and officials," said Urquhart. "We will again strengthen the board in the coming months, when our existing Stadium Manager, Katrina Blackwood, will join after she leaves SDBA in her current capacity to pursue a new opportunity. Katrina will bring over 18 years of experience in communications, sponsorship, and event management." SDBA is quickly outgrowing its current location and will be looking to expand the facility with the help of the Department of Education, other levels of government, other sporting associations and the community. "We are calling on sponsors to assist in our growth, player development and general participation in community sport in the Lower Blue Mountains," said Mr Urquhart. The first four games of this year's schedule will see the Scorchers play at 7pm at the Blaxland High School Sports Stadium. The games are: March 26 vs Wagga Wagga Heat; April 2 vs Central Coast Wave; April 9 vs Shoalhaven Tigers; April 23 vs Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders. The full playing roster is Trent Anderson, Nathanael Bennett, Krenz Carlos, Nico Ebilane, Emmanuel Gido, Luke Griffiths, Harman Josan, Nicholas Kennedy, Ryan Peterson, Robert Powell, Grant Stevens, Izac Wallis, Hilary Zakia, coach Adam Peterson, Assistant coach Shoan Denholm, manager Sean Moore.

