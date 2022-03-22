news, local-news,

Crowds flocked to Tony Luchetti Showground for the annual 2022 Lithgow Show on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. Young farmers participated in the Farmers Challenge on Friday night where they tested their egg carrying and hay bale stacking skills. The RFS Challenge followed in the evening with brigades from the local area showing off their finest fire-fighting techniques. Aussie FMX performed heart-stopping tricks throughout the show, while Harrington Circus entertained the crowds with laughs echoing through the Showground. The bragging rights for best scone maker went to Lithgow deputy mayor Cr Cassandra Coleman who placed first in the scone competition, even beating the iconic Doreen Peters. Member for Calare MP Andrew Gee was lucky enough to receive an encouragement award for his scones and despite not gaining the bragging rights, Cr Coleman was kind enough to provide him with some pointers on how to make scones for next year. Capertee Valley Helicopters offered joy flights to people to see Lithgow from a fresh angle, the Animal Nursery provided cuddles with furry friends and the Coast to Coast Synthetic Ice-Skating Rink was a hit with the little kids and the big kids. It was a weekend of family fun with a lot to see and do, despite a few showers it didn't stop locals from coming out to enjoy a social event post COVID lockdown. The story, Crowds flock to enjoy a weekend of fun at Lithgow Show, first appeared on the Lithgow Mercury.

