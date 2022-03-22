news, local-news, western sydney airport, western sydney international

The start of the runway works at Western Sydney International has begun. On Monday as construction got underway on the runway, Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said cutting-edge technology and innovative design will come together on the airfield to set a new benchmark for Australian air travel. Special technology will enable the 3.7km long runway to operate even in the foggiest of conditions as the airport will be equipped with a modern CAT III-B instrument landing system. "Western Sydney International will continue operating safely in foggy conditions that currently shut down Sydney's skies," Mr Hickey said. "Not only are we building Australia's best airport terminal - we're building Australia's best runway, delivering a travel experience that will be unrivalled in this country." WSI's runway will handle the full range of commercial aircraft, including the new generation of ultra-long-haul airliners like the A350-1000 and Boeing 777X. "Our airfield will be future-ready, designed for expansion with consideration for emerging technologies such as electric aircraft." Meanwhile last Friday The Western Sydney Airport Connectivity Centre officially opened in Penrith. Mr Hickey said the new centre will provide holistic support to jobseekers by coordinating a range of services to help them into sustainable employment. It will also offer jobseekers the opportunity to help build the passenger terminal. The centre will be run by WSA's terminal construction contractor Multiplex. "Our commitment to western Sydney goes further than building an airport," Mr Hickey said. "We want to ensure Western Sydney International drives generational change and social uplift, creating opportunities for those who need it most and setting them up for success long after the airport is built. "The Western Sydney Airport Connectivity Centre is about supporting the most vulnerable people in our community by providing a wrap-around service that builds their skills, confidence and experience so they not only get a job, but find sustainable, long-term employment. Multiplex regional managing director David Ghannoum said the connectivity centre - the 14th established by Multiplex - will offer employment support agencies a physical space to come together to work collaboratively to find solutions to get people into sustainable employment and continue to support them. There will be First Nations support services, migrant and refugee services, services for people without homes, as well as charity groups, schools and all three levels of government. "These may be people who have never had a job, or never even had a job interview." Aboriginal Employment Strategy managing director Kristy Masella said : "The Connectivity Centre model is next generation thinking, providing a truly holistic service that is unparalleled." At the runway announcement on Monday Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "People in western Sydney are building this airport. Thirty per cent are apprentices."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/8436db16-f6e9-40a1-a5ed-71e16d544f9a.jpg/r3_331_6468_3984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg