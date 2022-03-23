news, local-news,

A teenage boy who had been missing in the Blue Mountains has been found safe and well. Francis Drummond, 15, had been last seen at his home in Faulconbridge, about 5.45pm yesterday (Tuesday March 22). When he didn't return home as planned, Francis was reported missing to Blue Mountains Police Area Command who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. However, following enquiries and a public appeal for information, he was found in Warrimoo at 7am this morning (Wednesday, March 23). Police have extended their thanks to the community and the media for their help.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/1273d915-4dd5-49b7-a3af-e03770c5d59e.jpg/r0_43_526_340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Francis Drummond, 15, found safe and well