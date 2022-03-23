news, local-news, rail, transport, trains, flood

Commuter train services are set to return to the Blue Mountains as of Friday, April 8, according to an announcement from Transport for NSW (TfNSW). Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway visited Leura on Monday, March 21, to receive an update on the repair works from TfNSW. Among the repairs requiring attention is a 16-metre-deep sink hole at Leura. "The Blue Mountains rail line is a critical freight corridor linking east with west so the TfNSW team has been working 24/7 to get the line reopened," Mr Farraway said. "The extent of weather damage across hundreds of metres of track, culminating in the 16-metre sink hole, is staggering. Ballast and the track base underneath was washed away, and a culvert was damaged close to the Great Western Highway. "TfNSW and Sydney Trains have had to effectively rebuild the entire section of track, while filling in the sink hole and ensuring the area is stable for trains to run on." Mr Farraway added that freight services will be able to return to action as early as March 26, while limited diesel-powered regional passenger trains such as the XPT, Bathurst Bullet, Dubbo and Broken Hill services will return on Monday, March 28. "As the electrical services are still out, the intercity fleet are expected to be back online on Friday, 8 April," he said. The sinkhole has presented particular challenges to the team repairing the tracks. Mr Farraway said: "Almost 200 staff are working to restore the line using 53 items of heavy machinery, including cranes, concrete pumps, tip trucks, vacuum trucks and excavators." Links: Damage to line, delays

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/f18178d8-ed48-466f-9d10-47a63cae86ca.jpg/r0_442_4032_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blue Mountains commuters set for return of trains