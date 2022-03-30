news, local-news, lego, museum, australian museum, blue mountains grammar school, blue mountains, leura

For as long as she can remember Leura's Harper Watts has been a huge fan of the Australian Museum and Lego. So when the COVID pandemic left her stuck at home in lockdown, the Year 10 Blue Mountains Grammar School student merged two loves - her creative side by designing a Lego world, matched by her love of science, paying homage to the natural history museum. She couldn't be at the real museum due to the lockdown, so she created the next best thing - her own version using more than 20,000 Lego bricks. Harper's incredible MOC (Lego parlance for 'my own creation') fan build was spotted by Liz Young, one of the creative producers of Public Programmes at the Australian Museum. Harper's work was then chosen for display at the Brickman Up Late event running until May 27, alongside the museum's blockbuster exhibition Jurassic World by Brickman. "I was so surprised," Harper told the Gazette. "Liz zoomed me after school telling me I'd been invited and at first and it didn't sink in - then I was very excited because I knew I would get to go behind the scenes at the museum and meet some really cool people." The work is 75cm deep x 190cm wide x 60cm tall and took "hundreds of hours", she said. "Harper's work is so much more than just a model," said the museum's, Ms Young. "The narrative is extraordinary and the piece tells a detailed story of a busy day in a natural history museum. It's got everything - dinosaurs, a mineral collection, you can even see the science and conservation laboratories." There is also a gift shop selling merchandise, taxidermy animals, display cabinets, staff, visitors and lots of little stories and behind-the-scenes museum activity. "It really is an incredible piece of work and a testament to Harper's artistic talent and passion for palaeontology," Ms Young added. Harper's love of Lego kicked off at age five when she got her first set of the coloured bricks. "I've loved it ever since," Harper said. The family has spent thousands on their Lego collection and some bricks date back decades. "We have a collection of around 50,000 loose bricks that date back to my mum's childhood, plus my collection and some off-the-shelf sets in our collection we raided (for example, a lot of the tan and dark tan pieces for the building come from our recent Harry Potter and Jurassic Park sets)," she said. The family also does custom orders from BrickLink - an online marketplace where anyone can buy and sell individual and bulk Lego pieces. Harper, 16, said her favourite parts are the dinosaur skeletons, the tiny chameleon on the ground floor and "the laboratory because I put in a lot of female scientists doing their work". "I had a wonderful time at Brickman Up Late and it was fantastic to meet Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught and the Australian Museum's Chief Scientist, Professor Kris Helgen. I'm so happy that they liked my work." The display is going to Canberra in early April, then back to the Australian Museum for the two Brickman Up Late nights in late April and May. "Once it's finished mum and I will pack it away until a future Lego convention (hopefully Melbourne in 2023). Eventually we will pull it apart and put the pieces back in our collection and maybe go on to make something even better." The display can be broken down into six boxes to move and takes about four hours to put back together. "I use photos on my phone to make sure it's set up the same each time we display it." Harper has previously had work at the 2019 Melbourne Lego convention, Brickvention. Harper has no plans to be a professional Lego builder - instead she hopes to study palaeontology. Blue Mountains Grammar School acting Head of Visual Arts, Julie Hiam, said "creativity" was one of the "four key capabilities we're trying to grow" at the school. "It's inspiring to see the different ways our students channel their creative passions and the opportunities that arise as a result of talent and determination - even in the face of a global pandemic." Previously a Wentworth Falls Kindlehill student Curtis Glassford used 17,000 bricks to build a replica of the Sydney Cricket Ground Members' Stand. His dad joked at the time they could have paid for a membership after spending $4,500 on Lego bricks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/447f06ef-06c8-4729-a394-d93cea6b955f.JPG/r88_0_1214_636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg