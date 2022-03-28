news, local-news, film screening, Mt Vic Flicks, environment, ecology, water

Mount Vic Flicks in Mount Victoria will host a special film screening on Monday April 5 of the environmental documentary Where The Water Starts. Created by independent filmmakers Fabio Cavadini and Mandy King, the film centres around the quest to protect the fragile alpine ecology of the Snowy Mountains. Specifically, the documentary addresses the viability of the headwaters of three iconic rivers, and how this landscape is affected by feral animals and the growing impacts of climate change. At the heart of these efforts is Richard Swain, Indigenous Ambassador with the Invasive Species Council. Mr Swain features in the film and will also be on hand at the screening for a Q&A session about his work - as will the two filmmakers. "The important thing about the night is that Richard Swain will be there in person to answer questions," said Ms King. "The issue is about water and culture, particularly the protection of headwaters in our mountains and the role of Indigenous leadership and voices regarding protections of Country." The screening begins at 7.40pm. Tickets, which are $20 plus booking fee, can be purchased in advance at https://fan-force.com/screenings/where-the-water-starts-mount-vic-flicks/

Where the Water Starts documentary for Mt Vic Flicks