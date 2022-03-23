whats-on, things-to-do, motown, blue mountains theatre, springwood

Celebrate the anniversary of Motown at the Blue Mountains Theatre on April 9 with a 10-piece powerhouse band featuring internationally acclaimed artists. They will faithfully recreate the dynamic live performances of The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas, The Four Tops, Fontella Bass, The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson and many more Motown legends. This amazing and uplifting show presents classic hits including: Reach Out, Stop In The Name Of Love, Ain't Too Proud To Beg, Heatwave, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, and Dancing in The Streets. The dynamic "all-singing all-dancing" band has performed at sold out shows at many major venues across the country including the iconic Sydney Opera Studio. The band wowed crowds at the Thredbo Blues Festival in January 2019 so much that they were booked to return in 2020 to headline at this highly acclaimed music festival. Don't miss what will be a fabulous night of music and get ready to dance. Dancing in the Shadows of Motown is at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, April 9 at 8pm.Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com or contact the box office on 4723 5050.

Dancing in the Shadows of Motown comes to Blue Mountains Theatre