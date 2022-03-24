news, local-news, covid-19, susan templeman, macquarie

Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The Labor MP posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon (March 23): "I woke up this morning feeling like I had a cold, so took a rapid antigen test and unfortunately tested positive for COVID. "I'm now doing what so many others in our community are doing right now - isolating and following the health guidelines. I've had my vaccinations and booster, and fortunately my symptoms are mild." Ms Templeman apologised to constituents she was due to see in the next week. "I'll be back on Zoom as soon as I am able!" she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/cf664ad4-ee4b-46f7-a970-b7240c02c603.jpg/r757_196_4800_2480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman tests positive for COVID-19