A teenage girl who had been missing in the Blue Mountains has been found safe and well. Crystal Collins, aged 13, had been last seen at a bus stop on Goldsmith Place, outside Katoomba Railway Station, at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday 23 March). When she didn't return home as planned, Crystal was reported missing to Blue Mountains Police Area Command who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Following enquiries, she was found safe and well in Leura at around 10am this morning (Thursday March 24). Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

Missing Mountains girl found safe