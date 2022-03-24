community, braemar gallery, springwood, exhibition, samara thomson, mick fell, stephen travers, malcolm harding

After two years of COVID-19 lockdown, Braemar House Gallery in Springwood held an exhibition opening on Saturday, March 19. The verandah of the heritage-listed building was once again the scene of a long awaited social celebration as an impressive turnout of guests and visitors gathered for the opening of three new art exhibitions. Ward 3 Councillor Mick Fell officially opened the exhibitions. Three artists, Samara Thomson, Stephen Travers and Malcolm Harding, are displaying their art in the gallery's separate rooms until April 10. "Essence of the Mountains" brings together Samara's 62 years of living in the Blue Mountains and her love for the environment. "A Most Unexpected Journey" displays architectural and urban pen and ink drawings by Stephen Travers from his overseas tours, and Malcolm Harding's "Blackheath Garden" presents a collection of colourful garden scenes that would delight any viewer. The three displays are different in style, and promises to be an interesting visit for all ages. Braemar Gallery is open to the public free of charge from Thursday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. It is located at 104 Macquarie Road, Springwood.

Braemar House Gallery hosts its first opening function in two years