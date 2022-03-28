news, local-news, COVID numbers, pandemic, Blue Mountains, update

Vulnerable Australians can soon receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose. Australians over the age of 65 and other vulnerable individuals are set to roll up their sleeves from April 4 for another COVID-19 dose, after the nation's top vaccine advisory group, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, (ATAGI) recommended the additional booster be given to those at greatest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was part of a plan to increase vaccine protection ahead of winter. The rollout of "winter boosters" will begin on April 4, coinciding with the rollout of this year's influenza vaccination program. Mr Hunt said seniors and those who are immuno-compromised would be eligible. More than 12.5 million boosters have been administered across Australia. Boosters are given as the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time. In the Blue Mountains, in terms of vaccinations, a report from March 21 revealed that 95 per cent of Mountains residents are double-dosed, with 72 per cent of eligible residents having had their third dose. The Mountains has recorded a total of 2,281 active cases of COVID-19, according to NSW Government data from March 24. The number of total cases in the Mountains since the start of the pandemic is now at 10,845. Some of those who returned to work to help out during the pandemic, include doctor and nurse combo Dr Dobromila Galetova and Hannah Musgrove (pictured). Together they were vaccinating about 100 people a day at the Upper Mountains Medical Centre in late January. Both Dr Galetova and Ms Musgrove had retired from the full-time workforce before the pandemic. "I was needed," Dr Galetova said. She was a GP at Blaxland but had retired. "For me it was also because they extended the registration for the doctor if I was interested." Nurse Musgrove, who was still registered, agreed: "I saw that desperation for vaccinators in the paper and had just finished a temporary job, so I put my hand up for the Public Health Unit." The pair said surprisingly the youngest recipients of the vaccine were often the best at receiving their medicine. They had tried to make the experience less frightening for children by having balloons and streamers in the office and handing out lollipops.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/3f83c798-6a6e-450f-828c-0e2fe93eb68a.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

COVID fourth jab: Australians over the age of 65 are set to roll up their sleeves from April 4