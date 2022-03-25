coronavirus, vaccine, covid-19, coronavirus, moderna, greg hunt, fourth dose, pandemic, rollout

Some Australians could soon receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in plans likely to become clear within 48 hours, the Health Minister says. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is currently reviewing the need for fourth vaccine doses, particularly for vulnerable Australians. Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed the advice was expected imminently, and would be implemented. "We'll ... have more to say probably in the next 48 hours," he said. "But we've foreshadowed that a fourth dose, most likely for seniors and for some who are immunocompromised, is under consideration." ATAGI in February ruled Australians aged 16 and over would require a third dose to be considered "up to date". More than 12.5 million boosters have been administered across Australia.