Both lanes of the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria have reopened to traffic, after crews worked around the clock to repair the road after flood damage. A speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour will remain for traffic in both lanes across the weekend. Acting premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the highway pavement had been repaired near Fairy Bower Road, and that the slope had been stabilised after a landslip in early March due to the recent flood events. "Crews have been working hard to restore full access and connectivity to the road network through the Blue Mountains and they have done an incredible job to complete this work so quickly," said Mr Toole. "With this work complete, both lanes of the highway through Mount Victoria will be open to traffic from 3am on Friday 25th March." Links: Trains restarting Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Great Western Highway is a vital freight and tourist link between Sydney and western NSW and is also an important local road for Blue Mountains residents. "I know all road users will welcome the reopening of both lanes after such an extreme weather event," Mr Farraway said. "I would like to thank our road crews for their hard work and dedication to restore the road and motorists for their patience as we worked to reopen the highway." Further significant rain is forecast in the Blue Mountains over coming days. In the event of heavy rain, intermittent short single lane closures may take place for crews to inspect the road.

Great Western Highway reopens at Mt Victoria