Twilight Spaces: Free family-friendly event with street art, food stalls and live music

Twilight Spaces invites the local community and beyond to explore, engage and experience the magic of Katoomba with street art tours, performing arts, live music, creative workshops and pop-up kitchens. The exciting Sunday afternoon event on April 10 will last until evening and includes entertainment for the whole family at multiple locations around Katoomba town centre. "We have a truly vibrant and artistic community in the Blue Mountains and this wonderful free event showcases a variety of local talent," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. "It's a chance for us all to get together and celebrate this, especially after some difficult times. Bring your families and friends to experience a fabulous line-up of creative entertainment, while supporting our local artistic community. "There are some fantastic new art installations too and there's a really exciting new urban art trail to discover. This event will bring the town centre to life with colour, performance and sound throughout our laneways." Twilight Spaces features interactive installations, roving illuminations, live performances by local musicians, and workshops exploring natural and high-tech materials including lantern making, shadow puppets, nature scavenger hunt, 3D printing and stop motion animation stations. The live musical performances will take place in the Katoomba town centre arcade, on the street in the 'Gallery Precinct', and Ha'Penny Lane will hum with a solar-powered sound system. There will be a pop-up dining alley in the arcade's upper-level food kitchens and various local businesses will be extending trading. A new printed brochure will be available to guide art-lovers around the new urban art trail to see the many artworks now found around the town centre. This includes the Street Art Walk, the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and the new Living Lanes artworks - a recent project that saw the installation of five groundbreaking artworks. This free event is presented by Blue Mountains City Council and Fusion Boutique, with funding from the NSW Government's the Festival of Place and the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Arrangements. The event will strictly follow COVID safe procedures, as outlined by NSW Health. Times, locations and activities or performances may also vary due to wet weather, or changes in public health requirements. Check the website for details or to view the full program: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/twilight-spaces

Twilight Spaces: Free family-friendly event with street art, food stalls and live music