Women Out West International Women's Day event at The Joan

As part of its Women Out West series which sold out last year, Penrith Performing and Visual Arts (PP&VA) will be hosting a very special International Women's Day inspired panel discussion - 'Break the Bias'. The panel will be unpacking the common types of bias that women face due to their race, sexual orientation, citizenship status, a disability, or other aspects of their identity and what happens when they intersect. There will also be an opportunity for audience participation with a Q&A. A light lunch will be provided as well as live music from Penrith Conservatorium. Panelists will include: Azita Abdollahian - Author of Breaking Free - from oppressed to inspirational. One woman's story of moving beyond social and cultural barriers. Forced to flee Iran 20 years ago, Azita came to Australia as a refugee. She is the Press Secretary of the World Women Association, Founder/Director/CEO Shining Light Foundation and Azita Academy and was named a Westfield Local Hero in 2020. Julie Ankers - Speaker, Radio Host, Author of Bold, Brave & Bloody Brilliant, Call Me Frank and Feisty, Fabulous & 50+. Julie's experience focuses on retaining mature age workers and building effective age-inclusive workforces. Her leadership roles include Women Chiefs of Enterprises International (WCEI), National Foundation for Australian Women (NFAW), Economic Security 4 Women (eS4W) and Zonta International. Belle Powell - A University of Sydney student in her second year studying Politics and International Relations. Belle was the 2018 Youth Parliamentarian of the Year, Member for Penrith and Minister for Women's Affairs, and led her team in writing a domestic violence bill for DV awareness to be taught in High School. Sala-O-Vea Walter - A University of NSW honours student, having recently completed a Bachelor of Social Research and Policy in Politics and International Relations. Australian born Sala is of Tongan heritage and grew up in Mt Druitt. She is a blogger on Tongan women's rights, among other issues. Journalist, speaker, performer and author of The Thin Time and upcoming Accidental Expat, Lisa Finn Powell, will facilitate the discussion. Women Out West - Break the Bias is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, April 9 at 12.30-3pm. Tickets: standard $30, concession $25. Ticket includes light lunch and tea/coffee. A booking fee applies.https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/women-out-west-2022/

Women Out West International Women's Day event at The Joan