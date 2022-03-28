Dianne Newman, aged 50, was last seen at Blaxland Railway Station
Blue Mountains Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine has confirmed a Blaxland woman has been found safe and well.
NSW Police Force had issued an appeal to find a missing 50-year-old Blue Mountains woman.
Dianne Newman, aged 50, was last seen at Blaxland Railway Station shortly after 9pm yesterday (Sunday March 27). Police reports also mentioned a sighting at Nepean Hospital.
In a statement police said following extensive inquiries and an online appeal, the woman was located at a home in Riverview about 8.30am this morning (Monday March 28).
Police thanked the community and the media for their assistance.
Earlier: The woman is described as Caucasian appearance, 160-165cm tall, medium build with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink/purple coloured shirt, blue jeans with white marks/tears on the knees and dark coloured shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or send a message to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information to the NSW Police social media pages.