Blue Mountains Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine has confirmed a Blaxland woman has been found safe and well. NSW Police Force had issued an appeal to find a missing 50-year-old Blue Mountains woman. Dianne Newman, aged 50, was last seen at Blaxland Railway Station shortly after 9pm yesterday (Sunday March 27). Police reports also mentioned a sighting at Nepean Hospital. In a statement police said following extensive inquiries and an online appeal, the woman was located at a home in Riverview about 8.30am this morning (Monday March 28). Police thanked the community and the media for their assistance. Earlier: The woman is described as Caucasian appearance, 160-165cm tall, medium build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink/purple coloured shirt, blue jeans with white marks/tears on the knees and dark coloured shoes. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or send a message to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information to the NSW Police social media pages.

