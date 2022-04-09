Lumière to light up Mt Victoria

news, local-news,

Lumière, Mt Victoria's Festival of the Moving Image, brings a unique arts festival to the Upper Mountains, screening contemporary moving-image artworks including videos, projections and magic lantern performances in unexpected places, from April 22 to May 1. Lumière is presented by Modern Art Projects Blue Mountains (MAPBM) and is the first moving image festival the contemporary arts organisation has staged. "Lumière features 25 exceptional artists who live or work in the Mountains, or whose artworks are closely connected to the region", said festival director, Rebecca Waterstone. "They will present both intimate and large-scale works in the salons and grounds of Hotel Etico, at historic Mount Victoria Manor, at Mount Vic Flicks vintage cinema, Rhomboid Studio, local shop windows and laneways. "Our artists are also delivering creative mentorships, working with young people from local primary and high schools, and hospitality trainees of Hotel Etico, Australia's first social-enterprise hotel which provides employability training and independent living skills for young adults with intellectual disabilities. "Artists have also worked with local schools to create lanterns for the opening night lantern parade, animated flip-books and more. "'Lumiere' is French for 'light' and represents the festival's starting point, as it is the process of light emerging from the dark that brings cinematic moving images to life," Ms Waterstone said. Ms Waterstone also noted that like many other villages, Mount Victoria suffered greatly from the devastating environmental, psychological and financial impacts of the 2019-20 bushfires, immediately followed by the uncertainty and prolonged impacts of CoVID-19, and flooding. "We hope Lumière will provide an antidote to these challenges, offering locals and visitors opportunities to immerse themselves in a range of unique cinematic environments, participate in hands-on creative activities and events, engage with artists, and discover exciting contemporary art in unusual places." The broad variety of video works and filming techniques, from analogue to digital, provides audiences with the chance to leave behind their day-to-day concerns and find relief from troubling times by escaping into the world of the moving image. MAPBM president, Fiona Davies, said the festival will provide other benefits, both for participating artists and the wider community. "Lumière is a fantastic opportunity for MAPBM's artists to showcase new moving-image artworks in their local area. "We also encourage visitors to extend their stay. As well as experiencing contemporary art in historic and unusual locations, this is a great opportunity to explore Mt Victoria and the surrounding areas, dine in local cafés and restaurants, and support local businesses," Ms Davies said. All screenings in the village and Hotel Etico are free and there is a wide variety of ticketed screenings at Mount Vic Flicks and Rhomboid Studio, as well as artists in conversation, and a 'Pecha Kucha' Lumière/Mountains Made Salon evening at the Victoria and Albert guesthouse. For more information, please visit: www.lumierefestival.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e938a33b-ec44-4d28-b04a-9c90776d24ca.jpeg/r6_0_2494_1406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lumière to light up Mt Victoria