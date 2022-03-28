news, local-news, trikafta, bullaburra, vertex, cystic fibrosis, pharmaceutical benefits scheme, greg hunt, department of health

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt may be retiring at the next election, but he will be remembered for his parting gift to cystic fibrosis sufferers by getting a life-saving drug on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The Noble family from Bullaburra has been campaigning for more than a year to get the drug Trikafta on the PBS. The Gazette first reported their plight a year ago. The drug will give their daughter Lucy and another 1800 CF sufferers a much better chance at survival. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections. Lucy Noble, 25, an ex-Springwood High student and graduate of Sydney University with an Animal and Veterinary Bioscience degree, was diagnosed with CF at eight weeks of age. The family has been hoping for a breakthrough ever since. Recently the family were celebrating the "wonderful and long overdue news" that the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee had recommended Trikafta be made available. On the weekend it was announced the game changing medication would be listed on the PBS from April 1. Lucy's mum, Kay Phillips, said "needless to say we were so so pleased to get the news yesterday". We are so pleased for Lucy, CF sufferers, their families and the broader community who will all benefit greatly from this decision. Trikafta is not a cure for CF but it is the biggest breakthrough treatment so far and will improve the lives of people with CF immeasurably. Thanks again to everyone who supported the campaign to have Trikafta listed on the PBS. Trikafta has been available internationally for two years and is available in 25 countries world-wide. The disease affects every cell in Lucy's lungs and gastrointestinal tract, but she is hopeful the new drug will improve lung and stomach function as early scientific results show. Some say it's like getting new lungs. READ MORE: "In a normal day I take five nebulisers, 30-40 tablets and spend 90 minutes clearing my airway," Lucy said. Based on early scientific results, she believes she "could come off a lot of medication I'm on and wouldn't have to go to hospital as much". Lucy is on an earlier iteration of one of the modulation drugs. Lucy said she was grateful for "so many people's hard work". "This decision is such a huge win for the entire Cystic Fibrosis community and one which I am still coming to terms with honestly. I cannot thank my other community, the Blue Mountains community, enough for everything that you have done to show your support over the last couple of years. "There's a lot of silver linings to having Cystic Fibrosis and one of them is definitely a lesson in being grateful. Ultimately, the decision to fund this medication was the result of so many people's hard work. However, there is three people, Mum, Dad and Patrick, who have fought for this decision with me and I am most grateful for them." Mr Noble thanked the "local community that has provide support during this campaign ...moral support, signing petitions or contacting members of parliament and a big shout out to the Gazette for their article that was a massive help in raising awareness". Last year the then Cystic Fibrosis Australia CEO, Nettie Burke, said: "50 per cent of CF sufferers are dead by their mid 20s". Mrs Burke said results were impressive from the "wonder drug". "We had eight people come off the transplant list in NSW. People will live longer that's definitely the case." In Australia, one in 2,500 babies are born with cystic fibrosis. There is currently no cure and life expectancy is 47. In Australia Trikafta had cost more than $250,000 a year and Mr Hunt said the treatment was "out of reach for most Australians". "Now that it will be available on the PBS, patients will only pay a maximum of $42.50 per script, or as little as $6.80 with a concession card," he said. "I am so proud that one of the final treatments listed on the PBS under my watch as Minister for Health is Trikafta." The move was outlined in a Federal Budget preview on the weekend and is estimated to cost about $475 million a year in total.

