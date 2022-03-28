Free travel at Easter

news, local-news,

Commuters will enjoy 12 days of free public transport across Greater Sydney through the Easter holidays. Trips will be without charge for 12 consecutive days on all modes of public transport, a move Transport Minister David Elliott hopes will revitalise the city centre. All journeys will be free from 4am on Thursday, April 14 through to 3.59am on April 26, the day after Anzac Day. The offer covers all Opal services in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Hunter and Illawarra, and includes the Metro, train, bus, light rail and ferry networks. The announcement of free fares came days after Mr Elliott brokered a deal with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union to avert weekly disruptions to the train network.

