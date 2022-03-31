Blue Mountains high school students recognised as the future of science

community, blue mountains, science at the local, winmalee high school, springwood high school

Winmalee High School students Anya Thompson and Bella Sandford, and Springwood High School students Katie Hughes and Hadyn Mitchell have been named the inaugural winners of four local science awards sponsored by the community science initiative, Science at the Local. "This award is a small gesture from Science at the Local to celebrate the accomplishments of local students and encourage them to pursue careers in the sciences," said Science at the Local co-founder Hamish Clarke. "We have always known that there are enthusiastic and talented students in the local community, supported by hard working science faculties." The criteria for the awards were developed collaboratively between Science at the Local co-founder Kevin Joseph, and the science faculties at each school, allowing for an authentic recognition of the quality the students demonstrate. Year 8 student Katie Hughes won the award in recognition of her demonstrated curiosity, logical and systematic approach to exploring and solving scientific problems. Haydn Mitchell won the award for outstanding student research project. "Katie's unfailing enthusiasm has been exemplary and the quality of her application of the scientific method demanded recognition," said acting head teacher Eva Hlavacek. Meanwhile, Anya Thompson and Bella Sandford won awards for science communication and perseverance respectively. According to nominating teacher Kylie Macqueen: "The current pandemic, climate crisis, and concerns of AI technologies has underscored the importance of science communication. Anya has submitted incredible pieces of science communication over the past year. Similarly, Bella's tenacity, collegiality and commitment to build her knowledge continues to inspire both her peers and her teachers." Mr Joseph said that Science at the Local hopes to expand its Local Science Awards to a few more schools. "It is important that students like Katie, Anya, Haydn and Bella know that we recognise their boundless potential and believe that they represent the future of science. We look forward to meeting more great future scientists," he said.

Blue Mountains high school students recognised as the future of science