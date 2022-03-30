news, local-news, chris van der kley, blue mountains, lawson, council, elections, liberal party

For his past, present and future passion for the Blue Mountains, former Blue Mountains Council deputy mayor Chris Van der Kley has been honored as a Free Citizen of the City. "I am so pleased to bestow the [city's] highest offer," Mayor Mark Greenhill said at the March 29 council meeting. "He will now take on a lifetime role ... he will be at those important civic events in that capacity." Cr Greenhill said Mr Van der Kley, Cr Daniel Myles, and he himself, had all started on council in the "last century, our service date has a 19 in front of it". Mr Van der Kley spent 22 years on council - five terms - with nine years as deputy mayor. Mr Van der Kley chose to contest the last election as an Independent after a fall-out with the Liberal party. He was unsuccessful. Praising his years of service confronting multiple disasters, including during the recent Black Summer bushfires and floods, Cr Greenhill said: "He always put the community first. I could not have done the job without him". "I could not have wanted a more loyal supporter," the mayor said. "He did it all without fanfare ... he's one of the most approachable people you could come across. I already miss him." "Just recently he was part of the Rural Fire Service team in Lismore [assisting with the floods], " Cr Greenhill added. Cr Daniel Myles, also a former Liberal who switched to being an Independent at the last election, called his friend "Mr Reliable, the manager of business in this place." Mr Van der Kley had run a business during the Lawson re-development "in a very contentious time in local politics," Cr Myles said. "He saw a better future for Lawson, Chris you were heart and soul in that." Mr Van der Kley thanked the executive leadership team on the many committees he had worked on, the CEO, the mayor, Cr Romola Hollywood, Cr Mick Fell, councillor support officer Storm Kavanagh and Cr Myles. He wished the rest of the councillors well. READ MORE: "I've got plenty of things to do - play a bit of golf, the Rural Fire Service, but you know where I am if you need me." He was chair of multiple committees, such as The Blue Mountains Bushfire Management Committee, Blue Mountains Heritage Advisory Committee, Blue Mountains Sports Council and the 2013 October Fires Recovery Committee. He also assisted with youth, seniors, economics, the sister city, floodplain management, arts committees and the Western Sydney City Deal. Mr Van der Kley is a member of Central Blue Mountains Rotary and on the Katoomba RSL board. Mr Van der Kley lost out to Greens councillor Brent Hoare for the final spot in Ward 2 by less than 20 votes. Clr Van der Kley left the Liberal Party after 38 years membership over concerns that a pro-development faction had taken control. His decision to quit the party split the conservative vote in Ward 2 - and ultimately led to neither himself nor the Liberal candidate getting elected.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/3ce26318-5f25-499c-a3e8-7f4065c63c05_rotated_180.JPG/r0_442_4032_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg