A Greens bid to provide Climate Action Now posters and bin stickers through council has failed. But individual councillors can distribute them if they want to. At last week's meeting, Cr Brent Hoare tried to have the posters available at council premises, including service centres, recreation centres, pools and libraries. "All this does is to assist the Macquarie Alliance to distribute these signs to make it very clear to the candidates that people in this community take this seriously," he said. He was initially backed by his fellow Green Cr Sarah Redshaw, the mayor, Mark Greenhill, and Labor Cr Romola Hollywood. But independent Daniel Myles and Liberals Roza Sage and Kevin Schreiber disagreed, feeling it would "politicise" council staff. Cr Sage said: "Although the council agrees with this [the need for climate action] .... to be seen to be doing a third party's political campaign is very unseemly." Cr Hollywood pointed out that the signs were not endorsed, which is a requirement for any political advertisement. But when the acting CEO, Will Langevad, expressed some "reservations" about the plan, particularly during an election campaign, the mayor abruptly adjourned the meeting and called the councillors into his office. A short time later they emerged with a new resolution which allows individual councillors to distribute the material. It was passed unanimously. Councillors who have lined up to distribute the free posters and stickers are: Greens Crs Hoare and Redshaw and Labor Crs Greenhill, Hollywood, Mick Fell, Nyree Fish and Clare West. Cr Hoare was disappointed that "a simple proposal was turned into a political issue rather than being accepted as an issue of human and environmental survival that all parties must address". "In February 2019 our council was among the first in NSW to declare a Climate Emergency. Assisting residents to access these signs to express their support would have been entirely consistent with council's position that all levels of government need to do much more to respond to climate science." The material has been produced by the Macquarie Alliance in concert with the NSW Nature Conservation Council. Alliance community organiser, Serena Joyner, said: "Macquarie Alliance isn't a political party - we are a non-partisan grassroots organisation made up of local climate, environment and community groups advocating for faster action on climate change. "These signs are a very practical way people in the Blue Mountains and in the Hawkesbury can have their voices heard." They can also be ordered online at: www.macquariealliance.org

