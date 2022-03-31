Star jump for youth mental health

news, local-news, mental health, pcyc

PCYC NSW is asking Mountains residents to be a star for youth mental health. The StarJump Challenge, which debuted last year, raises funds to support GRIT (Growth-mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers), PCYC's mental resilience program for young people. Sign up to star jump every day of Youth Week this April 3-10 and raise funds and awareness of the GRIT program. Following the success of the program's pilot, this year, the organisation is focused on rolling it out to more areas and further supporting vulnerable youth across the state. GRIT highlights physical well-being, emotional and social intelligence. Participants are asked to challenge themselves to a star jump every day between April 3 and 10, get their community involved and share on social media. To participate, register at https://www.pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au/. You'll get all the information you need, as well as tips on fundraising, training and planning. Get your community involved. Ask your friends, family, neighbours, schools, sports clubs and workmates for support. You can ask them to star jump in a team with you, or fundraise individually. Because PCYC is a life changing charity, established in 1937, all donations are tax deductible. Then start jumping. You decide what you wear, what music you play, where you jump, and who you jump with. Share pics and videos using the hashtag #pcycstarjumpchallenge and strive to fundraise as much as you can for the chance to win some amazing prizes.

Jumping for health funding and awareness