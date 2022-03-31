sport, local-sport, springwood scorchers, basketball, blue mountains

The Springwood Scorchers Men's basketball team has started the 2022 Waratah League with a morale-boosting win, coming back from a half-time deficit of 24-32 to snatch a thrilling 5-point win (76-71) over the Wagga Wagga Heat in overtime at the Blaxland High School Sports Stadium. The Scorchers trailed for most of the game but a solid final quarter performance lifted the home team to a 64-64 scoreline at full time. Extra time in front of home fans was a bonus and the Scorchers didn't waste the opportunity, out-playing the visitors to start the season with a win. Trent Anderson led the Scorchers with 20 points, ahead of Hilary Zakria19 and Luke Griffiths 18, whilst Chaz Bishop led the Heat with 18, ahead of Scott Hare 13, Cameron McPherson 13, Jacob Edwards 11 and Eddie Merkel 11. The Scorchers are at home again this Saturday night in another double-header, taking on the Central Coast Wave, with tip-off at 7pm. The Scorchers Youth League Men also had a strong win on Saturday night, thumping neighbouring Association Hawkesbury Jets 79-48. The Scorchers YL team will face the Central Coast Wave YL men on Saturday night, with tip-off at 5pm.

Springwood Scorchers turn down the heat