news, local-news,

Peita Davies of MoneyQuest Penrith and Blue Mountains has been shortlisted for two awards at the upcoming NSW/ACT Better Business Awards 2022. Ms Davies has been shortlisted for 'Thought Leader of the Year' and her business has been shortlisted for 'Best Customer Service (Office)'. The Better Business Awards is the premier event in recognising the most distinguished professionals and businesses in the mortgage and finance industry. The finalist list, which was announced on March 24, features more than 600 high-achieving professionals across 19 submission-based categories. Ms Davies said that was humbled to be recognised as an industry thought leader and proud of her team for the exceptional customer service that they provide. "The MoneyQuest Penrith & Blue Mountains team is incredibly grateful and honoured to be recognised as one of the mortgage industry's outstanding businesses. This recognition reinforces the strength of our value proposition and dedication to our valued clients," she said. The Better Business Awards NSW/ACT winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Australian Turf Club at Royal Randwick Racecourse in May.

Blue Mountains broking business named finalist in Better Business Awards