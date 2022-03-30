news, local-news, fairmont resort, blue mountains, tourism, aime

Leura's Fairmont Resort was among the tourism providers showcased this month to hundreds of event suppliers and planners at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) in Melbourne. The NSW Government invested in exhibition space at AIME through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and its Meet in Regional NSW program. Apart from the Blue Mountains, regional destination partners who took part included Orange, Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter Valley, Tamworth, Newcastle, Wollongong and Albury. NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said AIME had given the industry an opportunity to reconnect after a challenging two years. "The business event industry in NSW is driven by a spirit of hospitality and collaboration, so there is no substitute for face-to-face interaction, which has been sorely missed," said Mr Ayres. "Giving NSW operators the opportunity to showcase their product in-person, against the best Australia has to offer, allowed business event planners to truly appreciate why NSW is the premier business event destination of the Asia Pacific." AIME is the leading trade event for the meetings and event industry in the Asia Pacific region. AIME took place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 21-23 in-person and is being held from March 28 to April 1 online. For further information visit: www.meetinnsw.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/ae97f952-01e6-481a-bb42-78f4ce61e05b.jpg/r0_63_1265_778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fairmont Resort shines among regional NSW attractions at Australia's largest meetings and events exhibition