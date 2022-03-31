news, local-news,

Macquarie's Labor MP and its Liberal candidate had very different responses to this week's federal budget. Liberal candidate Sarah Richards said it would offset cost of living challenges while providing tax incentives for small businesses and the stimulus to create jobs and grow the local economy. But Labor MP Susan Templeman said it failed to provide much-needed funds to repair roads and other infrastructure damaged by floods and storms. Ms Richards said: "This is a budget that will put more money in your pocket immediately and the record investment in essential services will keep us safe." She said the cut in fuel tax excise could mean "a $700 saving for a two-car family over a six-month period". Ms Richards said more than 61,000 taxpayers in Macquarie would benefit from tax relief of up to $1,500 this year. The money is made up of the $1,080 low-and middle-income tax offset and a $420 cost of living tax offset. Ms Templeman said local roads devastated by flood and storms would not see one cent of a fund that is currently earning the Morrison Government hundreds of millions of dollars in interest. "Three hundred million dollars of the $4 billion Emergency Response Fund will be spent between now and June 2023 for disaster resilience in NSW and Queensland but the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains misses out. "The money earmarked to be spent is obviously welcome news for those severely hit communities. "But the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains are also vulnerable and disaster-prone. Why isn't any funding going towards repairing the devastated roads and riverbanks in the Hawkesbury, or to make Blue Mountains infrastructure more resilient to fires and storms?" The budget also pledged one-off cost of living payments of $250 for Australians most in need. Ms Richards said that, in Macquarie, that payment would benefit: Ms Richards said the budget plan to continue to support job seekers and young people would lead to even more opportunities for trade apprenticeships. "We have 1,960 apprentices in Macquarie and these new measures in the budget will lead to even more opportunities for apprentices and trainees with expanded wage subsidies," said Ms Richards. Businesses will also have access to a new bonus 20 percent deduction on digital items like cloud computing and accounting and cyber security software. "Additionally, around 6000 businesses in Macquarie will be able to use the extended loss carry back measure to support cash flow and confidence. This has already helped businesses invest more in the local economy and create local jobs and will continue to do so," said Ms Richards. But Ms Templeman described the budget as a "cash splash" before the federal election. "This budget could have delivered real improvements for our region. Allocating money for local infrastructure ... could have made a tangible difference to so many lives particularly during natural disasters. "Instead what we have is a Prime Minister who's pretending to care about the costs of living because he has to call an election in the next fortnight."

