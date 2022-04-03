Call to come together on World Health Day to share actions to restore Planetary Health

news, local-news, world health day, ayearintheday, blue mountain council, mark greenhill

World Health Day is a global, annual initiative which is spearheaded by the World Health Organisation. This year's event will occur on Thursday, April 7 and its theme is 'Our Planet, Our Health'. To help support and celebrate World Health Day, Blue Mountains City Council's #AYearInADay campaign aims to inspire 365 people - including council employees and community members - to take at least one action that's new for them on April 7 to help restore planetary health. For more information and to get involved go to: ayearinaday.org. You can submit actions and images of your actions. From January 1 this year, council's Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative launched the #AYearInADay campaign to help grow local action for planetary health. With the mantra of 'think global and act local' the campaign has to date, seen 72 community members take 456 new actions to support planetary health. The World Health Day theme emphasises the role that individuals can take to support the health of the planet. This view has been recently been endorsed in a new report by the C40 Cities Climate Group, academics at Leeds University, and engineering firm Arup, who identified that 73 per cent of all changes needed by 2030 to keep the world on course to meet the Paris agreement targets need to be made by governments and industry. But private citizens have considerable influence over the remaining 27 per cent. Some examples of how individuals can help to restore Planetary Health are: Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "The current climate emergency dictates that time to act is now. At council, we place sustainability at the heart of all of our decision making and future planning. With this in mind, I firmly believe that by working together, with all levels of government, industry and the community, we can make the changes that are necessary to protect our planet for future generations. Campaigns such as the #AYearInADay and World Health Day are an essential part of realising this vision." Blue Mountains City Council CEO Dr Rosemary Dillion said: "Each small action taken by individuals and organisations builds the habits, the confidence, the muscle and the culture focused on doing more. I encourage every member of Blue Mountains City Council and the community to become part of this initiative."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/856451f3-9390-4e24-9909-0a26f847c58e.jpg/r0_172_1650_1104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Call to come together on World Health Day to share actions to restore Planetary Health