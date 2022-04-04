news, local-news, federal election, macquarie

Mid Mountains resident Michelle Palmer will stand for the Informed Medical Options Party candidate for Macquarie in the 2022 Federal election. Ms Palmer is an experienced clinical hypnotherapist, NLP [neuro-linguistic programming] practitioner and singer. She has worked as a disabilities carer and support worker. She has 26 years of experience in the promotion of good nutrition and mental health awareness. She opened a hypnotherapy clinic in 2019. Ms Palmer's strength, tenacity and passion for truth-seeking arose from her life experiences and in these roles, together with the recent traumatic loss of her home in the 2020 bushfires. She was left homeless. Two months later, a COVID lockdown forced her to close her clinic. These experiences caused her to self-reflect. They highlighted the importance of transforming struggles and suffering, lessons about how to best navigate life's journey during challenging times and about how necessary it is for the choices we make to be our own. When Ms Palmer settled down in her new home in the Mid Mountains, she intended to embark on a very different career as a singer. However on the night before her debut performance, a lockdown was mandated again, which impacted the band's music career. This drove Ms Palmer to investigate the validity and effectiveness of government diktats. "I believe that mass medication is dangerous. Nobody can have a God-like understanding of the overall health consequences. In addition, the chemical overload of the people, the earth, our food, water, air and animals. "I am also concerned about the psychological and economic damage caused by mandates and lockdowns. Every Australian should have the right to choose how they want to protect themselves - not coerced into medical experiments, nor become casualties of business management decisions made because of government persuasion." Ms Palmer said she was currently working on a charity project to support flood victims in the Hawkesbury and surrounding area. "As a representative for Macquarie, I will be a strong voice for the people. I demand truth and transparency. I will fight for your democratic right to independent inquiries into the ill health epidemic, corruption in government and corporations, media bias and bullying, censorship, vested interests, political spending and pork barrelling. "If elected, I will agitate for more government consultation with the community."

New candidate for Macquarie in federal election