news, local-news,

The group campaigning for a new hospital for the Blue Mountains is hoping the institution's 95th birthday in late March will be a milestone that, while worth celebrating, illustrates the urgent need for state and federal action to fund a new public hospital for our community. The foundation stone for the Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital was laid on October 6, 1925, by then NSW Governor Sir Dudley de Chair. The building was completed at the beginning of 1927. A memorial tablet naming the hospital the Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital was unveiled by the Duchess of York on March 31, 1927, with the first patient being admitted on June 23, 1927. Commenting on the anniversary, Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community President Mark Jarvis said that he was confident those attending the event at Katoomba in March 1927 would never have imagined that the same institution would still be operating nearly 100 years later. "When you consider all of the many changes to our community and Australia more generally, all the progress and infrastructure improvements that have occurred, it is quite extraordinary that our hospital continues to operate on the same broad footprint as nearly 100 years ago, albeit with various improvements over the decades. "Ninety-five years ago the Great Western Highway was a goat track, the Mountains had a fraction of the population it has today. "Our towns have been built out, millions of tourists now visit every year, the train line has been electrified and continuously improved ... yet our hospital last week celebrated 95 years, with a now urgent need for a total rebuild." Mr Jarvis said the Katoomba hospital was one of many Anzac Memorial hospitals built around Australia after World War One but "very, very few remain still standing on their original footprint". "On behalf of the many Mountains organisations mobilising in support of the campaign for a new hospital, I warmly wish the hospital a very happy birthday. Our hope, though, is that not too many more years pass before we get a new facility that our community needs and deserves, something fit for purpose and appropriate for this century, not the last one."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/acd1d6bc-d2d2-4a72-8652-e85918f7ba8e.JPG/r9_207_3864_2385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Happy birthday to a hospital that's past its prime